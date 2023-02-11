Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 13,790 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 488.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

