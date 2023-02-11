Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 567,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KEX opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.