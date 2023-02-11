Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

