Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on THO. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

