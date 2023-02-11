Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 603.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.