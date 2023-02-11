Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

CYCC stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

