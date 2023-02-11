Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
