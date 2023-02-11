Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

