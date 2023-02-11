CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.79.

CYBR stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

