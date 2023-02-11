CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.79.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.1 %
CYBR stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.05.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
