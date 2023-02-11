Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 12-Month High at $282.00

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $282.00 and last traded at $278.65, with a volume of 2717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.43.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $952.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $66,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.1% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $455,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

