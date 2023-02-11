Stifel Firstegy Reiterates Buy Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.98 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.18 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.17.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

