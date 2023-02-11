Barclays Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $88.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $89.49.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

See Also

