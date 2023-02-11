Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.