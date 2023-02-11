BOX (NYSE:BOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.98

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 158596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,679,649.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,124 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BOX by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BOX by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.