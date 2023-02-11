Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.55.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $150.48.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

