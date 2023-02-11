APA’s (APA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. APA has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

