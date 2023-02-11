Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Raised to $110.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.