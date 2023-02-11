Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Firstegy

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.50.

GEI stock opened at C$23.73 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.96.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

