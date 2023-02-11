American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.37

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 31869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

