Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

