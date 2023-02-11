Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNC opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.