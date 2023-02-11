Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Cut to “Accumulate” at Bloom Burton

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 547.22% and a negative net margin of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

