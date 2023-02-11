Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 494.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday.
Purple Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of PPBT stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.
