Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.27%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

