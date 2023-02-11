Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $39.00 at Raymond James

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 303,869 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,915 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 708,261 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.