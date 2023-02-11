Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

