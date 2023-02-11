Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.96.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
