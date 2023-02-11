Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.