Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
