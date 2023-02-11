StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

