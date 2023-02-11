Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

