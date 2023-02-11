Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.2 %
RMCF stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
See Also
