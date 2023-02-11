Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.2 %

RMCF stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,273.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

