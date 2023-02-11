PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PNNT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 114.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 35.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 105,465 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 297,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $64,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.