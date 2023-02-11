Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 27,252 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $179,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 955.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $203,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $248,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

