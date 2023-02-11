Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.