WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $174.94

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$174.94 and last traded at C$174.51, with a volume of 17022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$171.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.45.

WSP Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$164.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.39. The stock has a market cap of C$21.32 billion and a PE ratio of 46.55.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.3900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 600 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$159.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,297.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

