Raymond James Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $32.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock valued at $170,763,490. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.