Raymond James Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $32.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock valued at $170,763,490. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.