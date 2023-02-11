Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Radware Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radware (RDWR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.