Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Radware by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Radware by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

