StockNews.com Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.32% and a negative net margin of 2,075.42%. On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

