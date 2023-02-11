OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OPHC opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
