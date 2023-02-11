Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.69

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 213206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rambus by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 137,528 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

