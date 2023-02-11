Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $317.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.23. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.