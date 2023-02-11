TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. TDK has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $41.79.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

