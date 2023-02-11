DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 57,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$87.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.82.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

