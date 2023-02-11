Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Superdry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Superdry has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEPGY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 125 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through three operating segments: Stores, Ecommerce and Wholesale. The company was founded by Julian Marc Dunkerton in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

