Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.70) million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

