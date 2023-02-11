Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.91 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MZDAY shares. Nomura raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

