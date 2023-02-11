Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Decreases By 33.0%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
QAT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $25.71.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
