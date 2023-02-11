Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Decreases By 33.0%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QAT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

