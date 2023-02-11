Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Shares of TMRAY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

