Chris Beckstead Sells 68,053 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,124,235.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,578,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,159,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,373,158.92.

On Friday, February 3rd, Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.4 %

XM opened at $16.08 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 509,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,017,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 659,204 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.