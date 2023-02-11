Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMFKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($63.44) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,007.50.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

