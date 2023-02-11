SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 686,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 606,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc owned approximately 2.71% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:SBET opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

