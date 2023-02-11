Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIELY opened at $4.66 on Friday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Get Shanghai Electric Group alerts:

About Shanghai Electric Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.