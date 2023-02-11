Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIELY opened at $4.66 on Friday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.
About Shanghai Electric Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Electric Group (SIELY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.